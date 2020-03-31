Javed Afridi to donate Rs 10 mln to the PM Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi on Tuesday announced to donate Rs 10 million for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Afridi in a tweet said Zalmi Foundation would donate Rs 10 million to the Corona Relief Fund, said a press release issued here.

Afridi hoped that every Pakistani would be able to play his role in these difficult times and he also requested them to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.

Afridi also requested everyone to stay home and take all precautions.

Meanwhile, a campaign for awareness against the Coronavirus was also underway through Peshawar Zalmi, as several Zalmi star cricketers have released special video messages to educate the masses.

The awareness campaign was being done in languages including English, Sindhi and Pashto from all Zalmi Platforms.