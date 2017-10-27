Jatoi inaugurates Rs 100m cluster development projects in Swat

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi Friday inaugurated two Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded projects worth in Rs.100 million in district Swat.

Those present on the occasion were included Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Sher Ayub Khan, General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak, president, Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Haji Noor Mohammad and representatives of Islampur Cottage Industries, Honey Bee Keepers Association, Small and Medium Enterprises Group Association.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi said federal government under the auspices of SMEDA had successfully completed three PSDP funded projects in the district.

He said that the projects will help promote the traditional textile sector and home production in the area. He said that the establishment of Dying, Washing & Pressing CFC will minimize the cost of the textile business in area.

Furthermore, he said that funds for the purchasing of machinery for another in the district will also be allocated in the budget for next financial year.

The federal minister said that the present government after coming power had developed industrial sector in the country and industrial growth which was merely 3% in 2013 is now 6%. Similarly, he said that that the problems of power load shedding and gas shedding have also been resolved.

He said that under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) one each industrial estate would be established in all four provinces and FATA while two more industrial zones will also be established in Karachi and Islamabad.

Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi said that four international auto manufacturers had submitted application with the government for establishment of car manufacturing plants. He said that one such plant will have the capacity of more than 10,000 people.

He said that federal government is also going to establish an export processing zone at Gawadar.

Regarding demands of the business community, he directed granting maximum share to the traders of Swat in Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF) project and simplification of criteria for submission of applications under it.

The federal minister also visited the CFC and inspected machineries installed for the projects. The Project Directors of both projects gave detailed briefing to the minister regarding the facilities.

Earlier, CEO SMEDA, Sher Ayub Khan briefed the federal minister regarding the activities and projects initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and Swat in particular.

He said that the Common Facilitation Centres (CFCs) established under the auspices of SMEDA will help minimize the problems of the businessmen of the concerned sectors and will help value addition of their products. He expressed gratitude to the minister for showing keen interest in release of funds for the projects.