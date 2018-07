ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Jashn-e-Azadi Football Tournament will start from 1st of next month in different grounds of Federal Capital, under the aegis of Islamabad Football Association.

According to the President of Association, Muhammad Saleem Chaudhry, the event’s draw will be announced on Monday.

Several clubs including Quaid e Azam Club, Ravi Club, Bolan Club, Islamabad Club, Model Town Club and PTCL Youth Club have already registered themselves for the event,Radio Pakistan repoted.