Jashan-e-Huner festival showcases work of Pakistani women artisans

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): British Pakistani businesswomen, Anita Ali in

collaboration with Ms. Bashan Rafique and others have brought the exhibition to Chelsea Old Town Hall to showcase Pakistani art and crafts made by women, and to open up opportunities in Britain for these skilled artisans.

According to a press release of the Pakistan High Commission in UK, the

Pakistan High Commission London is supporting this event which translates art, craft, skill or adroitness and seeks to promote the work of Pakistani artists and craftswomen.

The artisans featured in the exhibition are exhibiting their work

including clothing, jewellery, silverware, ceramics, paintings and embroidery.

The event was inaugurated by the wife of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to

UK Mrs. Sadaf Abbas.

On the occasion, she stated that there were so many highly skilled and

talented women artisans in Pakistan producing unique and high quality art and craft which needed to be promoted and encouraged.

She praised the event organizers for arranging such an important event highlighting Pakistan’s potential in yet unexplored handicraft market.

She also assured the event organizers and the exhibitors of Pakistan High Commission’s support the business community especially business women.

The 3-day exhibition at Chelsea old Town Hall concluded Monday evening.

The Pakistani community took keen interest in the exhibition to show their support to the designers from Pakistan.