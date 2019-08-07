LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Divisional Sports Office Lahore, on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, organised Jashan-e-Azadi Archery Championship here at a local school on Wednesday.

More than 50 boys and girls took part in the event and young archery players impressed with their skills and talent. The participating archery players, on this occasion, expressed their determination to excel at higher level archery events. “There is no dearth of archery talent in Pakistan. The game of archery needs official support. There should be more national and international events in our country,” they said.