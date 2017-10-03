Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister calls on Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister
Kazauyuki Yamazaki, along with his team, called on National Security
Adviser (NSA) Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua to discuss
bilateral relations and regional security situation.
Lt. Gen Janjua warmly welcomed the delegates and said that
Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Japan.
“We genuinely and positively look towards Japan and have a very
friendly outlook towards Japan as our long term partner.”
The adviser apprised the Japanese Minister about the future
outlook of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is a great country with
great people, with great economic and connectivity potentials in the
region.
Japan could take advantage of this huge economic potential and
strategic location of Pakistan which offered the shortest routes to
entire region, he added.
He also stressed Japanese leadership to adopt a balanced
approach in the region to ensure regional stability.
The adviser expressed concern over the rising tension in the
Korean Peninsula and said that Pakistan fully supports UN sanction
regime regarding North Korea.
The minister appreciated the future prospective on Pakistan
and conveyed readiness of his government to further build on
existing cooperative relations with Pakistan and to enhance mutual
understanding on issues of mutual concern.
Both sides resolve to make contribution towards the better and
peaceful world.
