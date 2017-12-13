Japanese film screened at Serena

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Islamabad Serena Hotel Wednesday screened a Japanese film “A Tale of Samurai Cooking” with the aim to enhance cultural understanding between the people of both countries.

Embassy of Japan has been holding Japanese film festivals in various cities of Pakistan since many decades to provide an opportunity for the people of Pakistan to learn about various aspects of Japanese traditions, culture, lifestyle and society through films.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai hoped that the film will acquaint the guests with some features of Japanese culture, tradition and art.

It will provide an opportunity for the guests to understand more about Japan and its culture for further strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan, said Ambassador Kurai.

He thanked the management of Islamabad Serena hotel for extending their collaboration in arranging this film screening at their premises.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and the Embassy of Japan has organized a variety of cultural events across Pakistan to commemorate the 65 years of friendly relations between the two countries.