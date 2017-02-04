Japanese Calendars exhibition starts at NAG

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): A two-week Japanese Calendars exhibition

2017 started here at National Art Gallery (NAG) of Pakistan National

Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts and Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association Islamabad

has organized Japanese Calendars exhibition 2017 to be continued till February 17.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kuai. Ambassador Takashi Kuai speaking on the occasion said that this year we are celebrating 65th anniversary of diplomatic relation and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan.

Director General, PNCA, Jamal Shah speaking on the occasion stressed the need for further cooperation between the two countries for

intercultural dialogue and exchange.

The calendars being displayed are produced by private companies of Japan and most of them there printed on recycled paper. These calendars

not only depict Japanese arts and culture but also give a picture of

the socio-cultural development of the country. The embassy of Japan

will give away these calendars as gifts to the visitors through a lucky

draw.