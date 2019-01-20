Japanese art show concludes tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The travelling exhibition of Japanese Martial Arts will conclude here on January 21 at the National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) featuring “The Spirit of Budo – The History of Japan’s Martial Arts.”

The event was jointly organized by PNCA and the Japan Foundation for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to witness the evolution over more than one thousand years of Japanese martial arts from battlefield combat techniques called “Bujutsu” to popular sports or physical exercise to train the body and cultivate

the spirit, called “Budo”.