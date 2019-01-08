Japanese Ambassador pays farewell call on President





ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai on Tuesday paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi upon completion of his tenure in Pakistan. The President commended the Ambassador’s active role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.The President expressed satisfaction over the increasing high level exchanges between the two countries. He emphasized upon the enhancing cooperation in political, economic and commercial sectors with a view to promote trade and investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, as well as enhancing connectivity through participation in various projects. Outgoing ambassador said that the Japan-Pakistan relations were characterized by mutual respect and support. The ambassador said that during his stay in Pakistan he was accorded immense support and assistance by Pakistani state institutions and was well received with open arms everywhere in Pakistan.