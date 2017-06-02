Japanese ambassador meets Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai

Friday called on National Security Adviser, Lt Gen (retd) Nasser

Janjua and discussed matters pertaining to improvement of bilateral

relations and regional security.

Talking to the ambassador, Nasser Janjua said Pakistan regards

Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner.

The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for

peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He also apprised the ambassador about Pakistan’s efforts to

forge cooperative relations with all its neighbours on basis

of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

The adviser reiterated that Pakistan has always supported

all peace endeavours towards India and Afghanistan.