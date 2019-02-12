Japanese ambassador-designate vows to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Ambassador Designate of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Tuesday expressed his resolve to further strengthen the strong bilateral ties between Japan and Pakistan as well as people-to-people relations.Kuninori Matsuda further said Pakistan and Japan always enjoyed close friendly relations, a Embassy of Japan statement said.

He had joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan in April 1982 and later appointed as first secretary, Embassy of Japan in USA during 1996. Matsuda as an experienced diplomat also served on various positions including counsellor, Embassy of Japan in Russia, director, Overseas Public Relations Division, senior Fellow/director of Research Coordination the Japan Institute of International Affairs, director Russian Division, consul general, Consulate-General of Japan in Detroit and Consulate-General of Japan in Hong-Kong and so on.