Japanese ambassador condemns Quetta, DI Khan blasts; grieved over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb attack in Quetta and a blast, caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), in Dera Ismail Khan, killing and wounding the innocent people.

The Ambassador in a condolence message, issued by the Embassy of Japan, here expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the deadly terrorist acts and prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. No act of terrorism can be justified. Japan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is firmly committed to continue supporting efforts by the Government of Pakistan to fight against terrorism “, said the Ambassador in his condolence message.