Japanese Ambassador calls on Food Security Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori here Monday called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

The minister told Ambassador that Pakistan is among major wheat exporters of the world because of adverse weather conditions wheat export would be affected this year. Pakistan and Japan should increase collaboration in transfer of technology and information in agriculture sector. The minister also emphasized role of Japan in agricultural machinery. Pakistan also required assistance from Japan in growing crop seeds technology he added.

Japanese Ambassador said Pakistan was one of the major agricultural products exporter and many countries depend upon Pakistan for rice and fruits.

Japan is already working (in Pakistan) on various projects and many Japanese companies are willing to invest in agriculture sector in Pakistan.

He said ongoing locust situation was the biggest thread to food security for Pakistan.

Japan is willing to help Pakistan to acquire pesticides and other essential products. Japan is also helping Pakistan financially in current COVID 19 epidemic. Pakistan does export fruits and vegetables, but the quantity is limited to cater the increasing demand of Japanese market especially of mangos.

The minister emphasized that the government wanted to enhance flori culture in Pakistan and assistance from japans’ government would be highly valuable.

In the meeting it was discussed that Japan would facilitate Pakistan to control locust, in value addition of fruits and vegetables and Flori culture specially tulip and roses.

Collaboration in sectors of fishery, livestock, poultry etc should also be enhanced.

The minister also acknowledge the ongoing projects and collaboration of Japanese Government in Pakistan. Japanese Ambassador ensured further financial assistance and collaboration in agriculture sector by the Japanese Government.