Japan reaffirms continued support for counter-terrorism cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
of Japan, Nobuo Kishi on Thursday reaffirmed his country’s continued
support for Pakistan’s economic development and counter-terrorism
cooperation.
He conveyed appreciations for Pakistan’s constructive efforts
for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the
region.
Nobuo Kishi, who is currently in Pakistan for a two-day
official visit, called on National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen. (Retd)
Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed further promotion of bilateral
relations and enhancing mutual understanding of regional security
situation.
General Janjua welcomed the Minister on his third visit to
Pakistan which also coincides with 65th Anniversary of inception of
diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.
Nasser Janjua briefed the Minister on security situation of
the region, covering Afghanistan, India and recent alarming
situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.
He also explained at length the fragile strategic stability of
region for which the World must play a role.
The Advisor asked the Minister that Japan should focus on
potential and “Rising Pakistan” of tomorrow. Pakistan, he said, is
a resilient nation, the people and armed forces of Pakistan had full
capability to defeat the forces of terrorism in region.
He also conveyed concern over rising tensions in the Korean
Peninsula. Expressing support for Japan, Nasser Janjua wished it be
resolved peacefully and through political means.
Expressing his concern about tensions in Pak-India relations
over Kashmir, the Minister hoped that the two countries would keep
channels of dialogue open.
Japan’s Minister conveyed readiness of his government to
further build on existing cooperative relations with Pakistan and to
enhance mutual understanding on issues of mutual concern.
Nobuo Kishi is grandson of former Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who established diplomatic relationship with
Pakistan and younger brother of incumbent Prime Minister Shenzo Abe.