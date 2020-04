Japan provides Pakistan 3rd cache of $1 mln assistance to fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Japan has decided to provide third cache of assistance worth $1 million to Pakistan through United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip the Pakistani people and Afghan refugees to fight against COVID-19.

Prior to this grant assistance, the government of Japan provided $2.4 million to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, including $1.6 million through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), $540,000 through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and $250,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

According to a statement by the Japan embassy here, the UNHCR will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the on ground situation and on the request of the Government of Pakistan.

The support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly.

The assistance will also help in reducing and delaying the transmission of COVID-19. Hence, minimizing serious illness and associated deaths due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, it will also strengthen the ongoing health services during epidemic peak period and will help in minimizing the socio-economic impact.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Government of Pakistan has stated that the spread of COVID-19 has become a serious issue worldwide and it is now crucial for the international community to take necessary measures to address this disease. He further stated that the Government of Japan will continue to support the Government of Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic development cooperation.

The Government of Japan has also made a huge amount of contribution to Pakistan through UNHCR over the past 40 years which is over 160 million US dollars and is committed to continue extending support to Afghan refugees.