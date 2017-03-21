Japan provides assistance to improve health facilities in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): The Government of Japan provides

assistance worth US$ 83,230 to Al Mustafa Trust for the provision of

better health facilities to the disadvantaged communities in

Rawalpindi

The Government of Japan has extended the grant for installing new medical equipment at its medical center in Chaklala, Rawalpindi to better serve the underprivileged communities in surrounding areas.

The Government of Japan has extended this grant under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme to implement the social development project for the betterment of the disadvantaged communities of Pakistan.

The agreement for the project was signed on Tuesday at the Al Mustafa Trust’s head office in Rawalpindi, between Charg’ d Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Pakistan, Junya Matsuura and chairman of the trust Lt Gen ® Muhammad Mustafa Khan.

The grant provided by the Government of Japan will assist in the installation of new digital X-ray machine and up-gradation of physiotherapy equipment to the one of Al Mustafa Trust’s medical centers located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

The project is expected to assist Al Mustafa Trust in addressing the health needs of local underprivileged communities’ with a better quality and easily accessible facility.

Al Mustafa Trust was established in 1998 with a mission to provide primary health care facilities to the marginalized and needy members of its surrounding communities; and at nominal rates to those who can afford to pay. The Trust now has 23 medical facilities, mostly in rural areas of the country.

Junya Matsuura, at the signing ceremony, stressed the importance of work of Al Mustafa Trust in providing reliable and affordable medical facilities, he wished for successful implementation of the project by expressing that this project would improve the general welfare of people in the area, and doing so would undoubtedly strengthen the existing friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.

So far, during the current Japanese Fiscal Year (April 2016 – March 2017), Government of Japan has provided financial assistance of worth US $ 500,362 to 6 Pakistani NGOs under the GGP program, which includes a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project; and more projects for this year are in pipeline to get assistance from Government of Japan.