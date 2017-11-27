Japan Government decorates 2 Pakistanis with prestigious 2017 Autumn decorations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):The Government of Japan has conferred the 2017 Autumn Decorations upon two Pakistanis; Amir Hussain Shirazi and Roeeda Kabir, in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of Pakistan-Japan relations.

According to an announcement of the Japan Embassy here Monday, Amir Hussain Shirazi, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Lahore, was conferred The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon while Ms. Roeeda Kabir, President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association KPK, was conferred The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

The Decorations, on behalf of the Government of Japan, conferment ceremony was held at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai.

The Ambassador Takashi Kurai while speaking at the ceremony said that without the kind support of both Mr. Aamir Hussain Shirazi and Ms. Roeeda Kabir, it is impossible to have a current level of exchanges of culture or business between our two countries.

On November 3, 2017, the Government of Japan had announced the foreign recipients of the 2017 Autumn Conferment of Decorations.

Summary of Contributions:

Amir Hussain Shirazi, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Lahore, was conferred the 2017 Autumn Decoration The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon by the Government of Japan in recognition of his contribution to the development of Japan-Pakistan relations through promoting the mutual understandings and friendly relations between the two countries for a few decades. Especially, Mr. Shirazi has made outstanding contributions in Lahore for the promotion of Japanese culture and providing assistance to Japanese citizens in a committed manner, which has deepened Japan-Pakistan relationships.

2. Ms. Roeeda Kabir, President of Pakistan Japan Cultural Association KPK, was conferred the 2017 Autumn Decoration The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette by the Government of Japan in recognition of her contribution to the development of Japan-Pakistan relations through promoting the mutual understandings and friendly relations between the two countries for a few decades. Especially, Ms. Roeeda has made outstanding contributions in KPK for the promotion of Japanese culture and providing assistance to Japanese citizens in a committed manner, which has deepened Japan-Pakistan relationships.