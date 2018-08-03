Japan felicitates Imran Khan on election victory

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai Friday called on Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at Banigala and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the general election, on behalf of the Japanese government.

The Japanese ambassador expressed his country’s keen interest in the cooperation and coordination with the new government in Pakistan.

He said Japan desired enhanced cooperation with the government of Pakistan in the areas of construction and reforms of hospitals and educational institutes as well as clean drinking water projects.

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khatak and Dr Shehzad Waseem were also present, a press release issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said.

The Japanese ambassador said his country was ready to cooperate with Pakistan for the arrangement of educational facilities for 24 million out of school children in the country.

He said the Japanese government wanted to further strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan, adding, a delegation of Japanese parliamentarians would also visit Pakistan in September this year.

Imran Khan warmly received the Japanese ambassador and thanked him as well as the Japanese government for extending congratulations.

Imran Khan said the PTI desired enhanced investment and cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

He said the PTI considered strong and active diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan as very important and it would further broaden the scope of mutual trade and cooperation through effective diplomacy.