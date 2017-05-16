Japan Embassy celebrates Japan Self defense forces day

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai, elaborating

the guiding principles of Japanese Defense Forces said that to serve the people always comes first due to which unlike in many other countries, the day of establishment of forces was not a national holiday but one of the usual working days in Japan.

Addressing a reception here to celebrate the 63rd Anniversary of the Japan Self Defense Forces Day here, he said that Japan forces were established on 1st July, 1954 and international cooperation for peace and stability has been one of the most important principles of our Defense Forces since the very beginning of its establishment.

Explaining why Japan celebrates the Defense day on November 1 back home instead of July 1, he said during the early post war period, Japan was still in the process of recovery from the affects of war and quite vulnerable to disasters which often take place in summer of autumn. During these seasons the Defense Forces should be prepared for the possible relief activities for the people who may suffer from the disasters, and have no time to arrange any of the ceremonial events. Therefore, he maintained that Japan decided to declare November 1 as Establishment of Japan Forces.

Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (HIM), Quarter Master General, General Headquarters was the chief guest on the occasion. Colonel Koji Hirata, Defense Attache, Embassy of Japan represented the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Pakistan’s Security Advisor Nasir Janjua also attended the reception besides the parliamentarians, senior civilians and military officials of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

JSDF Day celebrates the establishment of the Japan Defense Agency and the inauguration of the Japan Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces on July 1. 1954. The Japan Defense Agency was upgraded to the Ministry of Defense in 2007.

Ambassador Kurai said that Japan and Pakistan have been cooperating closely in international disaster relief activities and counter-piracy operations in the waters off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden.

In March this year, he said, Japan Maritime Defense Force took over the command of the CTF-151 from Pakistan Navy.

Japan Maritime Force joined the multinational naval exercise, AMAN 2017 back in February this year which was organized by the Pakistan Navy in Karachi. It was a good opportunity for the Pakistan Navy and Japan Maritime Force to ensure interoperability as needed for the operation and to promote mutual understanding.

He said 2017 marks 65th Anniversary of diplomatic relationship between our two countries, whereas we are celebrating 63rd Anniversary of Defense Forces. So the history of our bilateral relationship is longer than that of our post-war Defense Forces, he added.

He hoped that Japan and Pakistan will further strengthen the cooperation, not only in the political or economic fields, but also in the defense areas such as disaster management, UN peace keeping Operations activities, training and exchange of military personnel and naval ship as an integral part of the overall bilateral relationship between the two countries.