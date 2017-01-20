Japan desires to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kuari late Thursday said that the bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan were exemplary and would further strengthen in the days to come.

Addressing at a ceremony organized by English Speaking Union (ESP)

Islamabad Chapter to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Pakistan, the Ambassador of Japan lauded the long lasting friendly relations between the two countries.

Takashi Kuari highlighted the long history of bilateral friendship between the two countries including political interactions, economic relations, technical assistance, cultural, human exchange and defense relations, development assistance, and desire for further investment in Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed the desire to further strengthen these relations.

He said 60 years ago in 1955, the first prime minister of Japan visited Pakistan, who was the grandfather of the current prime minister of Japan.

Takashi Kuari said efforts were being made to enhance people-to-people

contacts between the two countries adding, “It is one of my important tasks to ensure high level political visits between the two countries.”

He said that the Japanese exports to Pakistan were much higher than

Pakistani exports. The ambassador said that Pakistan was the first country which started exporting cotton to Japan after the World War-II.

The Ambassador said that One of the biggest offices of Japanese trade

houses in Karachi in 1950’s – 60’s. He said that Pakistan was the first foreign country where Japanese automobile company made investment in 1958. He said that in 1960’s about 94 per cent of Japanese cars were used in Pakistan which was more than the cars used in Japan at that time.

The President of the ESU (Islamabad Chapter) Khalid Malik said that the prime role and responsibility of the ESU is to foster friendship, cooperation and enhance relations among different states beyond political and ethnic divide.

He said that the ESU works like a think-tank organization for creating mutual understanding through the medium of English language as a source of communication.

Among others, the event was attended by Takashi Harada, Conseller

(General Affairs) Embassy of Japan, Muzaffer M. Qureshi, Secretary General

of the ESU and the ESU executive committee members.