Japan contributes US$ 10.6 million to fight malnutrition in KP, Sindh, Balochstan provinces

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Japan on Tuesday announced its contribution of US $10.6 million to fight malnutrition, improve livelihoods and increase resilience to natural disasters in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan.

This was part of a partnership that the Government of Japan signed with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Food Programme (WFP) here, a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan said.

Out of the total US$10.6 million, US$3.5 million will be used towards the early identification and treatment of 155,000 acutely malnourished mothers and children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including families who have been displaced from Afghanistan and vulnerable host populations.