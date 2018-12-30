PESHAWAR, Dec 30 (APP):Former world squash champion and world record holder Jansher Khan Sunday congratulated the nation and national institutions the new year 2019 and expressed the hoped that the new year would bring more peaceful and prosperous for Pakistan.
Talking to APP, Jansher Khan wished the advent of new-year that they were blessed with happier times infused with positivity and togetherness.
Jansher Khan foresees peaceful and prosperous Pakistan in 2019
