Jansher hails PSF for ensuring Men & Women teams’ participation in Asian Games

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Ex Squash World Squash Champion Jansher
Khan Sunday hailed Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for ensuring Men and Women
squash teams’ participation in the ongoing 18th Asian Games in
Jakarta (Indonesia).
It is very commendable step taking by the President of Pakistan
Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff
Pakistan Air Force, despite non-provision of full expenses by the government in
other sports, Jansher Khan added.
Jansher Khan ruling the World of Squash for 10-year further said
that in the ongoing Asian Games Jakarta (Palembang) and (Sumatra),
approximately 11000 athletes and five thousand officials from 45 Asian
countries are taking part.
Asian games are second mega multi-sport event to Olympic Games in
the world. In this event Pakistani Squash players will demonstrate good
performance and will play maximum role to win the gold medals for the country.
The pride of Pakistan Jansher Khan also expressed his pleasure
that the way PSF is conducting squash game development program in the country
and the way untiring desperate efforts are being done to prepare a backup of
Pakistan Squash team, is a good step. He also appreciated the efforts of PSF
for taking care of physical and mental fitness of the players, training them to
face the future challenges and how to transit those challenges according to the
rules of World Squash Federation (WSF).
Jansher Khan also appreciated the role of PSF for working in
collaboration with World Squash Federation (WSF), Asian Squash Federation (ASF)
and Professional Squash Association (PSA) to transform the status of Squash
games from a recognized game to permanent game in Olympic Games.
In the end Ex-World Squash Champion Jansher Khan ensured the
president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar
Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for playing his
maximum role to boost the game of the squash in the country.
Jansher hails PSF for ensuring Men & Women teams’ participation in Asian Games
PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Ex Squash World Squash Champion Jansher