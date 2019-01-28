Jansher greets nation, PSF chief for team winning 19th Asian Squash Cup

PESHAWAR, Jan 28 (APP):Squash wizard and former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan congratulated the nation and Pakistan Squash Federation on the auspicious performance of Pakistan squash team be defeating the traditional rival India in 19th Asian Junior Squash team championship Pattaya Thailand.

Talking to APP, Jansher Khan expressed a great sense of satisfaction on encouragement of squash players by the President of Pakistan Squash

Federation Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Nishah-e-Imtiaz (M).