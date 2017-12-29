Jansher for closing of Pakistan National Squash Academy due to poor performance of players

PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP):The 10 time record holder of winning Pakistan Open Jansher Khan suggested Pakistan Squash Federation to close down the National Academy for Squash looking after the poor performance of the players in the mega Pakistan Open.

“There is no need of such academy as the performance of the Academy players deteriorated instead of improvement,” he told APP during an informal chat. “It is very disappointed and below standard,” he said, adding, “in spite of provision of all basic facilities, the recent performance of the national players has badly been hurting the feeling of Pakistani peoples.

“As compare to other countries, the facilities provided to Pakistani players have no match,” he said. He said at one hand provision of facilities to the players and on the other hand a very poor and disappointing performance so no it is the time to close Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) running on public exchequer money.

The squash wizard and former World Champion Jansher Khan, a leading name in world of squash for 10-long years said that Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) should be closed. He also suggested the President Pakistan Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman to conduct a detail inquiry about the root causes and failure of the players trained and coach in the Pakistan National Academy.

He said the day the Academy established instead of improving the performance of the players, it becomes deteriorated with every day passing.

He said with the start of the Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) the players, who before used to qualify for the quarter-final and semi-finals of Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournaments are now knocking out in first and second rounds of the tournaments.

Due to this reason the country’s renowned morale as well as national treasure is badly suffering the loss. Similarly the poor result of the respected Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) players is proving harmful to nation and country’s dignity in the world.

Eight times world record holder of World Open Individual Tournament and recipient of prestigious award Hilal-I-Imtiaz Jansher Khan declined to participate in the Pakistan Open Men Championship and Chief of the Staff Women Squash Championship due to such failures because he could not stomach any blur on country’s name as only because of disappointed performance of National players.

Six-time British Open Champion Jansher Khan added that holding of the first time US $ 25,000 Women Championship is a welcome initiative for the success of Pakistan Women Squash and also holding of US $ 50,000 Men Championship after 10 years is a good and encouraging step.

It will go a long way as far as portraying a soft image of Pakistan in the rest of the world, Jansher Khan said. Keeping in view the current World Ranking of our national squash players and also recent performance of our players, it would have been productive for the players to perform if Pakistan Squash Federation had held two US $ 25,000 Tournaments instead of holding a single US $ 50,000 Tournament. Benefit of playing in US $ 25,000 Tournaments our players can achieve more points and they will have chance to better their World Ranking easily.

In US $ 50,000 Pakistan Open 2017 Men Tournament world top players demonstrated their performance in Pakistan but unfortunately our players could not extract any advantage because they were knocked out in the first and second rounds of the tournament.

Jansher Khan emphasized the need that Pakistan Squash Federation should take all stakeholders on board for national interest. Ignoring Balochistan Squash Association mean we are wasting the talent that exit in Balochistan.

Similarly other areas of Pakistan so that a pool of selection could be widening up that ensure rooms for searching out more talented players. The pride of Pakistan said that the steps of President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman taken for the betterment of Squash are quite appreciable and fruitful for the game.

He also lauded the role of President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for bringing international squash to Pakistan. He expressed the hope that more such like tournaments of US $ 25000 will be organized in future so that the players of Pakistan could find a better platform for improving their international ranking.