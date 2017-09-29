Janjua, Tajik Defence Minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): National Security Adviser to the
Prime Minister Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua held a meeting with
Defence Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo and discussed matters
of bilateral interest.
On the invitation of the Secretary Security Council of the
Republic of Tajikistan, National Security Adviser to the Prime
Minister Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua was on a two-day (28-29
September) official visit to Tajikistan.
On Friday, he met Sherali Mirzo and also held talks with his
counterpart Abdurahim Qahhorov, Secretary Security Council of
Tajikistan.
During these meetings, both sides exchanged views on growing
defence and security cooperation between the two countries and
resolved to further expand the same to mutual benefit.
Both sides also expressed satisfaction at the bilateral
economic and trade cooperation and expressed hope that Tajikistan’s
connectivity with Pakistani seaports through CPEC will help increase
the bilateral trade volume manifold.
They also exchanged views on issues of mutual and regional
interest, especially with focus on peace and stability in
Afghanistan.
They agreed that regional countries need to play an active
role to end the conflict through peaceful means and peace in
Afghanistan will benefit the whole region.
The Tajik side appreciated Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in
the war against terror as well as the successes it has achieved over
the last few years to defeat the menaces of extremism and terrorism
in Pakistan and the region.
