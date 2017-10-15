Janjua holds 6th round of Pak-Oman bilateral political consultations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Dr Mohammed Bin Awadh Al Hassan, Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Oman, met for the 6th Round of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations in Muscat on Sunday.

According to Foreign Office announcement, bilateral political relations as well as economic and trade cooperation at multilateral forums were discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the close fraternal relations and progress made thus far. This included sustained and rising trajectory of interaction between political and parliamentary leaderships during 2016-17, exchange of visits between the foreign ministers, chairmen of upper houses as well as participation in the international conferences.

While exploring ways and means to furthering bilateral economic and commercial relations, it was agreed to enhance business to business interaction and convening the next session of Joint Economic Commission (JEC) during the first quarter of 2018.

The Foreign Secretary briefed her counterpart on relations with neighbouring countries, including on the situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The occasion provided an opportunity to renew contacts and exchange of views on regional situation and working together for neighbourhoods and beyond.

Held alternately in Islamabad and Muscat, the mechanism of Bilateral Political Consultations was established in 2005.