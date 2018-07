ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jamsheed Ud Din has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera-III by securing 24,760 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Ikhtiar Wali of Pakistan Muslim League-N stood second by securing 13,960 votes and Muhammad Shahab of Awami National Party grabbed third position with 9372 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 43.83%.