ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that India’s illegal and unilateral alteration of the disputed status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and its demographic structure contravened numerous UNSC Resolutions, international law and it’s own prior commitments.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was not an internal matter of India, rather it was a longstanding internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.