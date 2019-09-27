Jammu & Kashmir dispute qualifies as ‘fit case for mediation’ :FM Qureshi

NEW YORK, Sep 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmir dispute had festered for 70 years despite several UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral mechanism had not yielded any result.

In his address at the 10th ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Mediation in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly late Thursday, the foreign minister while underscoring the salience and significance of mediation in the contemporary context noted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute qualified as a “fit case for mediation”.