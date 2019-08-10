James Shera writes letter to Britis PM about latest troubling developments in IoK

LONDOND, Aug 10 (APP):United Kingdom’s (UK) Christian community leader James Shera has voiced deep concern over the latest interlinked troubling developments in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), besides using of cluster ammunition against innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian occupation forces.

James Shera, in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said, “We are deeply concerned at several interlinked troubling recent developments in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.”

He said, “We have noted increased ceasefire violations across Line of Control, additional deployment of 38,000 troops, heightened state-sponsored repression against the defenceless Kashmiris, and reports regarding attempts to abrogate articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian Constitution, which define the residents of IoK and limit subjects like property ownership and state citizenship to the indigenous Kashmiris of the area.