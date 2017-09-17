Jamaldeni for working jointly to ensure uplift of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 (APP): Central leader Balochistan National
Party (BNP-Mengal) Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni on Sunday urged
political parties to shun their difference and work jointly for
economic development and social uplift of remote areas of Balochistan.
Talking to APP, Jamaldeni said that it was high time to pay
more focus on construction of small dams in Balochistan to boost
agriculture sector of the province to turn several thousand acres
of barren land into green land.
He said that a large area of barren land could be used for
various crops by managing availability of water which was only
possible with initiating small dam projects in the province.
He said that such projects are vital to promoting agriculture
and agro-based economy and ensuring socio economic progress of
the province and the country as well.
This will enable the local residents to cultivate their lands
and accrue economic benefits, he added.
He said that the government should also initiate work on
setting up small industrial zones in Balochistan to achieve
better results by enhancing industrial growth of the country.
Terming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as important
project for uplift of country, Jamaldeni expressed the hope that
people will truly get the positive impacts of this project.
He said that with this project, the living standard of people
of Balochistan will also change with investment in various sectors
that will lead to address the issue of unemployment.
He said that the federal and provincial governments while
considering the sufferings of people of Balochistan, should announce
a social relief package for people of Balochistan to improve health
care delivery system and improving education system.
He said that the Balochistan province is full of natural
resources which needs attention of the quarters concerned. He said
that investors should be invited to invest in various sectors in
Balochistan by announcing incentives for them.
He said that BNP-Mengal is not against any political party or
the government or against any development project like CPEC. He said
“We wanted to have proper share of locals in this project for their
overall uplift.”
He said that the federal government should construct colleges
and universities in far-flung areas of Balochistan including Gwadar
besides creating job opportunities for locals.
He said “We believe in the supremacy of the parliament and
respect all political parties for having true democratic system
in the country.”
Jamaldeni for working jointly to ensure uplift of Balochistan province
