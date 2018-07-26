Jam Khan Shoro of PPPP wins PS-62 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Jam Khan Shoro won election from Sindh constituency PS-62 Hyderabad-I by securing 35,275 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Ayaz Latif Palijo stood second by securing 13,631 votes, while candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Mehfooz ur Rehman Ursani grabbed third position by getting 4,387 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 42.99%.