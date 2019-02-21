Jam Kamal directs BDA, revenue generating institutions to boost performance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said that the revenue generating institutions like Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) should produce revenue to reduce their reliance on government grants and their future would be decided on performance basis.

The CM had directed BDA to mobilize their resources and increase revenue through Public Private Partnership.

Jam Kamal proposed the authority to register itself with engineering council which could be utilized as a construction company, a press release issued said.