Jam Abdul Karim Bijar of PPPP wins NA-236 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Jam Abdul Karim Bijar has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-236 Malir-I by securing 66,623 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Masroor Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stood second by getting 26,456 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Qadir Bux by getting 9,839 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.4%.