LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):The sixth edition of the J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship will be teed off here from February 21 at Lahore Gymkhana Club course.

“Country’s leading golfers drawn in different events will display their talent and technique in the four-day premier annual golf activity being organized in the memory of a leading golfer, late J.A.Zaman “, said a member of the organizing committee of the event while talking to APP on Tuesday.