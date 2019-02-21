J.A.Zaman Golf-First days play washed out

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):No play was possible due to rain in the first round of the 6th J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here on Thursday at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

Lined up for the first round were events for Senior Professionals, Senior Amateurs and Veterans. These eager ones felt disconcerted and distressed, as many of them had come from other stations and in particular those seeking to play in senior professional category, it meant a financial impediment and denial.

Hamid Zaman, Head of the Zaman Family that endorses and supports this championship urged for accommodation of these disadvantaged ones and the Tournament Committee responded by allowing them to compete tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Now as per revised program, the seniors will play nine holes on Friday and nine holes on Saturday and thereby fulfill their urge for competing, performing and winning.