It’s time for stakeholders especially Afghanistan to do more: COAS

RAWALPINDI, June 24 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)
General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said while counter-terrorism
efforts by Pakistan would continue, it was time now for the other
stakeholders, particularly Afghanistan, to ‘do more’.
The COAS was chairing a high level security meeting held here
in the backdrop of the recent spate of terrorist activities in the
country.
He was briefed in detail about the recent incidents and
their manifest linkages with terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan
operating under the patronage of NDS and RAW, an Inter-Services
Public Relations news release said.
The COAS said that since 9/11, Pakistan was one of the few
countries, which had borne the brunt of terrorism and made
monumental sacrifices to effectively neutralize the menace in its
state territories.
“Unfortunately our sacrifices against terrorism are not well
acknowledged and we are often subjected to demand of ‘do more’,”
he added.
He said while counter-terrorism efforts by Pakistan would
continue, it was time now for the other stakeholders, particularly Afghanistan to ‘do more’.
The COAS reiterated, “We will continue our efforts to
positively contribute towards regional peace and stability, and
shall not allow use of our territory against any other country.”
He appreciated efforts of the security forces, intelligence
and other law enforcement agencies in foiling countless terrorist
activities through the ongoing ‘Operation Radd ul Fasaad’.
The COAS expressed his resolve to eliminate the menace to
ensure safety and security of Pakistan and its resilient people,
who were real strength of their brave security forces.
