It’s time for diplomacy to defuse Korean peninsula tensions: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 26 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,
noting that tensions on the Korean peninsula are at their highest level
in decades, Wednesday underscored the need “to dial down the rhetoric
and to dial up diplomacy.”
The UN chief told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York that the
world needs to heed the lessons of history and not repeat the mistakes
that led to the Korean War, which started 67 years ago and killed more
than 3 million people.
