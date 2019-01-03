“Its constitutional obligation to create jobs for youth”:Chohan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan here Thursday said it was our constitutional obligation to create job opportunities for unemployed youth.



Talking to APP he said that it was PTI’s Government's target to provide 10 million jobs in five years who were looking for employment opportunities and targets can be achieved while working with commitment and dedication. He said that the young population could be turned into a biggest economic assets if provided proper opportunities to flourish. Creating job opportunities for youth was the important part of the manifesto of PTI’s government so in this regard a fruitful industrial policy will be announced soon, he said. He said that this was PM’s Imran Khan mission to use best of his youth as they were the country’s pillar.

He added that “our youth has much potential if they make mind to achieve something .it can achieve what may look to be difficult or even impossible, so we will use the best of our younger generation”.

He said that the previous government failed to utilize our younger generation so we will do our best for them.