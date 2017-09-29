ITP issues traffic plan for 9th Muharram

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has

devised a special traffic plan for 9th Muharram ul Harram and

decided to deploy more than 520 policemen including officers and

jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any

inconvenience to the road users.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob said that he will himself monitor

the arrangements while four DSPs and 21 Inspectors will also perform

duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to

alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

ITP arranged special deployment of ITP Staff during main

mourning procession to be taken out from Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashri G-

6/2 on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram, which will be culminated after passing

through its traditional route at the same place and diversion

programme has been issued.

SSP (Traffic) said that ITP has special traffic diversion plan

for mourning procession to be taken out on 9th Moharram ul Haram and

citizens have been advised to use alternate routs on the occasion.

According to plan the 7th Avenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi

road, like wise Fazal e Haq Road from China Chowk to Kalsum Plaza

will be closed for general traffic.

The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal Road from

Markazi Jamia Masjid to Poly Clinic Chowk, Luqman e Hakeem Road from

Poly Clinic to Lal Quarter while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk

to Lal Quarter Chowk will remain close for general traffic and the

traffic will be diverted alternate routs.

Another procession will start from Imambargah Musa Kazim in

sector I-10 which will culminate there after passing through various

routes.

The various roads including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk no. 1,

Katarian bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area) will remain

close for traffic while citizens have been asked to use IJP road if

they want to go to I-10 (Sabzi Mandi) from Faizabad, Murree road,

Bhara Kau or Khana bridge.

The residents of sectors I-8, I-9 would use external IJP,

Pirwadhai road.

The citizens have been requested to cooperate with ITP and

call 1915 or 0519261992 to get further information.