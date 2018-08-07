ITF to grant $50,000 to PTF for developing ailing courts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):International Tennis Federation (ITF) will grant an amount of $50,000 to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for developing the ailing complex courts.

PTF was also awarded with Rs 5 million grant by the former government and the federation has started the conversion of 5 clay courts to hard-synthetic, at a project cost estimated around Rs 23 million, said a press release issued here.

PTF said conversion of courts to international-standards synthetic surface, will be highly useful in development of future Pakistani players as 80% of global tennis is now played on synthetic surface.

With Asian Games 2018 just around the corner, PTF said the training camp of men’s and women’s tennis teams was in full swing here at Pakistan Sports Board’s synthetic courts.

The players in camp include Aqeel Khan, Abid Mushtaq and Muzammil Murtaza and will resume practice sessions on Monday. Abid Ali Akbar, who has gone to play ITF Futures in Malaysia and Indonesia, will join others in the camp on Monday, as well.

The team was reduced in size due budgetary issues faced by PSB as a result of the government’s constraints. Aqeel is also nominated as the playing captain of the team since the government couldn’t allow funds to PSB to send the earlier-nominated and accredited Inam ul Haq as non-playing Captain.

Pakistan’s international ace player, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, is also participating in the US Open Grand Slam and the dates of Grand Slam and Asian Games were colliding therefore the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) had seek to include Samir Iftikhar, another internationally-ranked Pakistani player in the USA, to complement the Pakistan Men’s team.

The Pakistan women’s team includes Mahin Qureshi and Sara Mansoor will be the playing Captain. Khalid Rehmani, vice president PTF has been nominated by PTF as Manager of both male and female teams.