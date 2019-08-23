ITF decision to postpone Pak-India Davis Cup tie appropriate: Salim Saifullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Friday termed International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) decision to postpone the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India as “an appropriate decision.”

“I believe keeping in view the prevailing situation it is an appropriate decision,” President of PTF Salim Saifullah Khan told APP.

Pakistan was scheduled to host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie on September 14-15 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where matches against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand took place in 2017 and 2018. But the All India Tennis Association (AITA) expressed concerns at security and last week asked the ITF to shift the tie from Islamabad to some neutral venue or postpone it for a couple of months until the current tensions between the two countries subside. The ITF Davis Cup Committee on Thursday postponed the event till November after holding deliberations on the matter.

It was also declared that the final dates for the event would be announced not later than September 9.