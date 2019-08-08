Italy to provide 20.5 million Euro for economic transformation in GB

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Italy granted 20.5 million Euro for economic transformation Initiatives to benefit the rural communities of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo signed the agreement here Thursday for Economic Transformation Initiatives, Gilgit-Baltistan.

This is 28 years facility with 10 years of grace period and zero percent interest rate,said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here Thursday.