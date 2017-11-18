Italy beat Pakistan in Rugby match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):The Italian team beat Pakistan by 32-20 in an exhibition rugby match played here at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, she said there was a lot of talent in the country. “The government is doing all out efforts in promoting and encouraging sports activities.”