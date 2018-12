ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):The 4th round of Pakistan-Italy Annual Bilateral Political Consultations was held here Thursday wherein the latter agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in trade and investment including through private sector joint ventures.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistan delegation, while the Italian side was headed by Secretary General of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elisabetta Balloni, Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.