Italian think tank hails govt’s role in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Chairperson, Italian think tank Centro Studi Internazionali (CeSI), Prof Andrea Magelleti acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices and appreciated the government’s role in fight against terrorism.

He stated this during a meeting with Minister of State for Interior, Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman with a three-member delegation of CeSI here on Tuesday.

Prof Magelleti briefed the minister on their organization’s working and its advisory role for the last three consecutive governments of Italy in the field of Foreign Relations, Defense, Internal Security and Counter Terrorism.

The minister welcomed the delegation and shared with them the

experiences of the present government in fight against terrorism and

militancy, especially the successes of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and

other security initiatives taken under the National Action Plan.

He also informed the delegation that counter terrorism

gains were being consolidated and residual threat of terrorism was

being eliminated through recently launched operation Raddul Fasaad

wherein security agencies were eliminating terrorist hideouts in

every nook and cranny of the country.

He informed the delegation that through these intelligence

based operations, our security agencies recently foiled a major

attack planned on Easter in Lahore.

“We have destroyed terrorist support networks within the

country and ensured stricter border control to stop infiltration by

terrorist factions operating from Afghanistan”, he said.

He said the present government’s security policies had brought the

much needed peace back to Karachi, the economic hub of the country.

Reaffirming government’s commitment to completely stamp

out terrorism from the country, he said, “We shall leave

no stone unturned and spare none having terrorism links”.

Prof Magelleti acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices and

appreciated the government’s role in fight against terrorism.

“The counter-terrorism and economic initiatives of Pakistan

have brought about stability and a promising future for the region”,

the minister said.

He said other countries could greatly benefit from the

experiences of Pakistani government in countering terrorist threats.

Prof Magelleti said his organization would be pleased to facilitate

counter terrorism cooperation between Italy and Pakistan, particularly in the field of training and capacity building.

The minister welcomed the organization’s support and said the

government would keenly consider the cooperation prospects with

Italy in combating terrorism.