Italian Navy Ship arrives on goodwill visit

KARACHI, 05 (APP): Italian Navy Ship CARABINIERE (F-593) arrived at Karachi Port on Wednesday for a good will visit.

The visiting ship was accorded a warm welcome during an impressive reception ceremony and received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and Italian Embassy Staff including Ambassador and Defence Attache of Italy in Pakistan, a press release of PN said here.

The visit is aimed at strengthening mutual collaboration and interoperability between the two navies through exercises and reciprocal calls on. During the stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the ship will hold professional interaction with counterparts from PN on the subjects of mutual interest.

On completion of the port visit, an exercise at sea is also planned between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and visiting Italian navy ship which will cover wide range of naval operations.