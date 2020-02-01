Italian Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Feb 01 (APP):Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo along with Italy’s Consul General in Karachi Ms.Anna Ruffino called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

They discussed bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, further enhancing bilateral trade, tourism promotion and other important issues in the meeting, said a statement.

Talking to the Italian Ambassador, the Sindh Governor said that Pakistan possessed beautiful and attractive destinations for the foreign and local tourists. Special steps are being taken to introduce these tourists destinations to the world, he added.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan also has a prominent place in the mountain range for maintaining. Many high mountains including K-2 are situated in Pakistan, Governor Sindh added.

He said that Italian investors can invest in different sectors in Pakistan’s economy. In this regard, the Government will also provide all possible support and assistance to the investors, Governor Sindh said.

Talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the Italian Ambassador said that Pak-Italy bilateral relations become more stable with the passage of time.